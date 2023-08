The Russians shelled two villages in the Kherson region — Stanislav and Shyroka Balka.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

In Shyroka Balka, a local resident and a family — a husband, wife, and their daughter, who was 23 days old, died due to artillery shelling. The twelve-year-old son of the deceased is in serious condition.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Kherson RMA

There were 12 arrivals in Stanislav. Two men died. Another woman was injured. Five private residential buildings were damaged.