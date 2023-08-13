General Staff: Russian troops unsuccessfully advanced in Kharkiv region and Donetsk region

Over the past day, Russian troops unsuccessfully advanced northeast of Synkivka, north of Kislivka, and southeast of Andriivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk region, the enemy tried to advance on the outskirts of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora but was unsuccessful. The Russians also unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost position in the vicinity of Urozhany.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops on the outskirts of Avdiyivka and Maryinka.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk, have partial success in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region, and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 560 soldiers, three tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems, and five air defense systems. In total, 253,850 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian aviation struck the concentration of Russian troops, weapons and equipment of the enemy 10 times.

Missile and artillery forces hit an anti-aircraft missile system, an ammunition depot, an electronic warfare station and three artillery systems.