11 patients were injured by the medicine in the clinical hospital named after Rudnev, in Dnipro. One child died

11 patients were suffered by the medicine, including six children in the City Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital for Mothers and Children named after M. F. Rudnev, in Dnipro. An eleven-year-old boy died.

The Ministry of Health reported that the cause was a severe adverse reaction to the medicine, preliminarily, for intravenous anesthesia.

Five adults and six children were injured. Five of them are in moderate condition. The condition of two adults is assessed as serious. Doctors continue to fight for their lives.

The State Medical Service, law enforcement officers and the relevant commission are conducting an investigation.