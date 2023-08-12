The EU handed Ukraine 224 000 artillery shells within the planned million

As part of the plan to provide Ukraine with a million artillery shells during the year, the European Union has already handed over 223 800 such ammunition and 2 300 missiles of various types to Kyiv.

This was reported by EU spokesman Peter Stano, writes DW.

In March, EU member states promised to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, as the troops at the front faced a shortage of them. The countries agreed to a plan that included the supply of ammunition from their stockpiles and joint orders for the production of projectiles. The goal is to deliver one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine within 12 months.

The Financial Times wrote that Ukraine is asking the EU to hand over 250 000 munitions every month.