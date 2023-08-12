General Staff: Russian troops lost another 510 soldiers killed and 10 artillery systems in Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of August 12. Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 510 soldiers killed, 5 tanks, 6 armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 12 vehicles, 3 special vehicles, one air defense system, a cruise missile and 4 drones.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

There were more than 30 combat clashes at the front during the past day. The defense forces continue to advance in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions and are entrenched at the reached boundaries.