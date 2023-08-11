Climate activists blocked traffic on the Rhine River for several hours in Switzerland

In the Swiss city of Basel, climate activists stopped traffic on the Rhine River for several hours. Four of them were arrested.

Bazonline writes about it.

A group of people descended from the Dreyrosen bridge and hung themselves on ropes, blocking the movement of ships.

The protesters wanted to prevent the transportation of oil on the Rhine. About a third of Swiss oil imports go through this route. Activists posted the slogan on the bridge: "Freedom of movement for people, not oil."

In the afternoon, the activists announced that they were ending the demonstration. Four of the five participants were arrested by the police.