The Ministry of Defense reacted to the incident with poor-quality uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and losses of 35 million hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reacted to the situation by exposing the director of a private company who took money intended for the production of uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The press service writes about it.
The Ministry of Defense claims that its divisions are not involved in the procurement of uniforms, nor in determining the need, finding a contractor, concluding a contract, etc.
The department also added that it adheres to the principle of zero tolerance for corruption.
- The investigation claims that in 2022, the military unit and the sewing factory concluded a contract for the supply of uniforms for military personnel for a total of 35 million hryvnias. However, the form turned out to be of poor quality. The director of the factory was informed about the suspicion.