The suspect in the attempt to embezzle funds from “Ukrzaliznytsia” was extradited from Slovakia

Slovakia extradited a suspect in an attempt to embezzle funds from "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) when purchasing PCR tests. This is a representative of a commercial structure.
This was reported in the press service of SAP.
Since 2022, this person has been internationally wanted. In the summer of 2023, the suspect was detained in Slovakia and Ukraineʼs extradition request was granted.
After the detainee is transferred to Ukraine, a preventive measure will be chosen for him.
- In 2020, "Ukrzaliznytsia" officials developed a scheme to embezzle funds during the procurement of PCR tests for COVID-19. For this purpose, the expected purchase price of one unit was artificially inflated by more than 400 hryvnias compared to the market price. In total, the criminals planned to seize almost 5 million hryvnias.
- Officials of branches of the "Health Care Center" of the UZ are suspected of making deals with inflated prices. These purchases were stopped by the category management department and security services of the UZ.
- In June 2022, six people were notified of the suspicion. In October of the same year, two more were suspected.