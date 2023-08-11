The suspect in the attempt to embezzle funds from “Ukrzaliznytsia” was extradited from Slovakia

Slovakia extradited a suspect in an attempt to embezzle funds from "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) when purchasing PCR tests. This is a representative of a commercial structure.

This was reported in the press service of SAP.

Since 2022, this person has been internationally wanted. In the summer of 2023, the suspect was detained in Slovakia and Ukraineʼs extradition request was granted.

After the detainee is transferred to Ukraine, a preventive measure will be chosen for him.