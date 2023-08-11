The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra temporarily closed access to the territory of the Lower Lavra

From Friday, August 11, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" temporarily closed access to the territory of the Lower Lavra for all visitors.

This was reported by the press service of the reserve.

The reserve explained that this decision was made due to systematic obstruction of access to the premises of the Lower Lavra.

At the same time, five churches on the territory of the Lavra will be open for services and visits:

Church of St. Sergius of Radonezh;

Temple of Agapit Pecherskyi;

Church of the Resurrection of Christ ("Afghan Church");

Church of Anthony and Feodosius of Pechersky with the Dining Hall;

Assumption Cathedral.

On March 29, 2023, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" unilaterally terminated the agreement on the free use of state property with the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (menʼs monastery) of the UOC. Therefore, the territory of Lower Lavra should return to the use of the state.

On August 9, 2023, the Commercial Court of Kyiv recognized the decision of the Reserve to terminate this contract as legal.