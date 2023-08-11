During the war, the Defense Forces received more than 2 million 155-mm shells from the United States

During the full-scale war of Ukraine against Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received more than two million 155 mm shells from the United States. The recently received cluster munitions are being used properly by Ukrainian troops.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US Department of Defense Pat Ryder at a briefing.

According to him, the US was able to quickly increase the production of 155-mm ammunition.

"From 14 000 per month in February 2022 to about 24 000 per month today, and we plan to go over 80 000 per month within the next year," a Pentagon spokesman noted.

He added that while the U.S. stockpile of 155 mm shells is not unlimited, the Pentagon is comfortable with the available number, and it provides an opportunity to continue working closely with allies and partners around the world on this front.

As for the cluster munitions, according to the Pentagon representative, the US provided them to Ukraine so that the Armed Forces could continue to fight against an enemy that has an advantage in artillery.