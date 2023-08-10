Azerbaijan will help Ukraine in humanitarian demining

An Azerbaijani delegation visited Ukraine to discuss, in particular, humanitarian demining and assistance to Baku in this direction. Azerbaijan has decided to increase its aid.

This is stated on the government website.

Ukraine said it needed help with demining equipment, as a day of work for a mechanized demining machine replaces 100 days of work for sappers.

Azerbaijan announced a new aid package to Ukraine at the meeting. It will have a machine for mechanized demining.

The countries also discussed the organization of future trainings in Azerbaijan to share experience in humanitarian demining.

Baku is ready to help Ukraine in four areas: rehabilitation of war-affected children, military personnel, assistance in the energy sector, and post-war reconstruction.

"We have chosen the city of Irpin for our cooperation, we are talking about rebuilding the cityʼs infrastructure. The concept of the project envisages the reconstruction of an architectural center, a sports complex, the construction of a new art center for children, the provision of medical equipment for the hospital," said Seymour Mardaliev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Ukraine.