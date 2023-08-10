The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law that allows divorce during pregnancy

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported changes to the Family Code, namely: draft law No. 5492, which allows filing a lawsuit for divorce during the wifeʼs pregnancy and within one year after the birth of the child.

This is stated in the card of the draft law.

The purpose of the draft law is to remove obstacles to the realization of the right to marry and the right to dissolve it, thereby ending violations of human rights and cases of possible discrimination. The document is also aimed at protecting people who experience domestic violence.

Currently, a couple cannot divorce during the wifeʼs pregnancy and a year after the birth of the child, unless there are reasons for this, such as behavior with signs of a criminal offense against the partner or the child. There are two more reasons: the child was not born from a legal husband or other people have recognized the rights to his parentage.