Belarusian hackers attack foreign diplomats through local Internet providers

In Belarus, hackers linked to the government have been attacking foreign diplomats in the country for almost 10 years.

This is stated in the report of the company ESET, which develops antivirus programs.

Itʼs about the activities of a recently discovered government hacking group, which the company has named MustachedBouncer. According to ESET, the group hacked, or at least targeted, diplomats by intercepting their connections at the Internet Service Provider (ISP) level, which involves close cooperation with the government of Belarus. Since 2014, MustachedBouncer has attacked at least four foreign embassies in Belarus: two European, one from South Asia, and one from Africa.