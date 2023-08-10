The number of victims after a landslide in the Georgian town of Shovi has increased to 21

Due to a landslide in the Georgian resort of Shovi, 21 people have already died. They are still looking for 12 people, six of them are children.
This was reported by "Novosti Gruzii" ["Georgia News"].
Almost a thousand rescuers and military personnel, as well as a hundred pieces of equipment, have been working at the site of the natural disaster for six days.
The head of the emergency services Temur Mgebrishvili said that the search operation will continue as long as there is at least a minimal chance of finding the dead.
- On August 4, a landslide occurred in the territory of the Shovi mountain resort in Georgia. After a local river burst its banks, masses of earth covered the courtyard of the Sunset Chauvey Hotel and several nearby houses. Monday, August 7, was declared a day of mourning in Georgia.
- On August 5, it became known that a Ukrainian woman, Ukrainian media personality Alina Polikovska, died in the village of Shovi. She was in Georgia with her husband and three children.