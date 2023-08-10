The number of victims after a landslide in the Georgian town of Shovi has increased to 21

Due to a landslide in the Georgian resort of Shovi, 21 people have already died. They are still looking for 12 people, six of them are children.

This was reported by "Novosti Gruzii" ["Georgia News"].

Almost a thousand rescuers and military personnel, as well as a hundred pieces of equipment, have been working at the site of the natural disaster for six days.

The head of the emergency services Temur Mgebrishvili said that the search operation will continue as long as there is at least a minimal chance of finding the dead.