Estonia will send pistols and ammunition to Ukraine

The government of Estonia supported the proposal of the Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur to send pistols and ammunition to Ukraine.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country.
"We have to support Ukraine in the fight against the ongoing Russian aggression. We have once again found an opportunity where Estonia can lend a helping hand," noted Hanno Pevkur.
- Estonia has already provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than €400 million — more than 1% of GDP. Previously, the Estonians sent Javelin anti-tank systems, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, field hospitals, medical equipment and food kits.
- In January 2023, Estonia allocated a record package of heavy weapons, which included howitzers, anti-tank weapons and shells. After the occupiers blew up the Kakhovka HPP, Tallinn promptly provided assistance to Ukraine in eliminating the consequences of the man-made disaster and sent €457 000 worth of equipment.
- On June 17, the government of Estonia was the first in Europe to approve the principles of using Russian assets frozen in the country to support Ukraine.