The office of the President of Poland informed that the hottest stage of the dispute with Ukraine has already passed

The head of the office of the Polish president Pawel Schroth believes that the most heated stage of the dispute between Poland and Ukraine is already in the past.

This is reported by Polskie Radio.

Pawel Schroth shared on the air that the head of the Presidential Bureau of International Policy, the Minister Marcin Pshidach received a personal invitation from the Ukrainian side to the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, which took place this weekend. According to him, this indicates the improvement of relations.

"I think this (probably the issue of grain export) is not the only disagreement between us, and they will, of course, appear in the future. It is necessary to approach this calmly, to work in the direction of their solution, so that the relations between our countries are good and become better," added Pawel Schroth.