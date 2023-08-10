The office of the President of Poland informed that the hottest stage of the dispute with Ukraine has already passed

The head of the office of the Polish president Pawel Schroth believes that the most heated stage of the dispute between Poland and Ukraine is already in the past.
This is reported by Polskie Radio.
Pawel Schroth shared on the air that the head of the Presidential Bureau of International Policy, the Minister Marcin Pshidach received a personal invitation from the Ukrainian side to the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, which took place this weekend. According to him, this indicates the improvement of relations.
"I think this (probably the issue of grain export) is not the only disagreement between us, and they will, of course, appear in the future. It is necessary to approach this calmly, to work in the direction of their solution, so that the relations between our countries are good and become better," added Pawel Schroth.
- The subject of the dispute between Poland and Ukraine was, among other things, the issue of the embargo on Ukrainian grain and Polandʼs statement that despite the end of the blockade by the EU, it will continue the ban unilaterally. The head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland Marcin Pshidach, commenting on the demand of five EU countries to extend restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain, said that Kyiv "should start appreciating the role that Poland played for Ukraine in recent months and years."
- Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Sybiga called such statements groundless. Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invited the Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine Bartos Cihotskyi. Warsaw resorted to mirror actions.