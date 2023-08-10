Kim Jong-un ordered the North Korean military to prepare for an offensive war

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the military command to prepare the army for offensive operations to carry out its mission of deterring the war.

This was reported by the North Korean Central News Agency KCNA, Yonhap reports.

Kim signed the corresponding written order following the extended meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workersʼ Party of Korea. It emphasized that "enemy forces are becoming more and more undisguised in their reckless military confrontation," forcing North Korea to arm itself and be in "perfect readiness for war."

Kim Jong-un "deeply summarized and analyzed the current situation on and near the Korean Peninsula and concluded that it is necessary to further strengthen the preparation of the North Korean Peopleʼs Army for offensive operations."

He also emphasized the importance of a strong army for the implementation of the military strategy of the Party Central Committee and called for the production of more powerful mobile strike weapons and their transfer to the armed forces for the mission of war containment.

KCNA photos showed Kim talking to military leaders in front of a blurred map of South Korea, pointing to the locations of Seoul and the South Korean militaryʼs general headquarters area, 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of the capital.