In Zaporizhzhia, doctors managed to resuscitate a person who was considered dead

In Zaporizhzhia, doctors managed to resuscitate one victim. He was considered dead.

This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As of 21:30 on August 9, it is known about two victims and seven wounded.

Rescuers extinguished the fire in the commercial building. The policemen went around the residential buildings around the place of impact and did not find any dead or injured. People who were outside at the time of the attack were injured.