The USA expanded sanctions against Belarus. The list includes “Belavia” airline

On August 9, the United States introduced new sanctions against Belarus.

This was reported in the Office of Control of Foreign Assets of the US Treasury.

The sanctioned list includes two sons and the wife of Belarusian businessman Oleksii Oleksin, who used to be a civil servant and is now a co-owner of the Belarusian logistics operator Bremino Group.

The Department of Financial Investigations of the State Control Committee, its senior inspector Artem Dunko and three of his colleagues were also sanctioned.

In addition, the list includes:

general director of "Belarusian Metallurgical Plant";

Belarusian state airline "Belavia";

"Minsk Civil Aviation Plant No. 407".

Bombardier CRJ-200ER aircraft.

At the beginning of August, the Council of the European Union strengthened restrictions against Belarus. They are aimed at combating the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.