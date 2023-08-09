The Defense Forces hit the command post of the Russian army in Nova Kakhovka

On the morning of August 9, the Defense Forces hit the command post of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka on the left bank of the Kherson region.
This was reported in the StratСom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Around 10:00 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the Russian Army in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka," they noted.
Colonel of the Operational Command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Nazarov also confirmed the impression of the Russian point.
- Practically the entire Kherson region was captured by the Russian invaders at the beginning of a large-scale invasion in February-March 2022. In November 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers.
- After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region. The left-bank part of the Kherson region remains under Russian occupation.