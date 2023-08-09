The Defense Forces hit the command post of the Russian army in Nova Kakhovka

On the morning of August 9, the Defense Forces hit the command post of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka on the left bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported in the StratСom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Around 10:00 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the Russian Army in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka," they noted.

Colonel of the Operational Command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Nazarov also confirmed the impression of the Russian point.