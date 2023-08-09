Poland is considering building agroports to help Ukraine with grain exports

Poland has called on the European Union to increase the capacity of ports to allow more deliveries of Ukrainian grain through the Baltic Sea, writes Bloomberg with reference to the countryʼs Minister of Agriculture Robert Telus.

At the same time, the country wants to continue the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. According to the Polish government official, Poland is considering the construction of ports for the export of agricultural products. Export of grain from Ukraine through Polish ports increased to 260 000 tons in June, which is more than twice the level of last year.

"We need to help Ukraine, and we understand that. We are thinking about building ports exclusively for transporting grain, so-called agroports," Telus noted in an interview in Warsaw.

Poland is already negotiating with neighboring Lithuania to transfer phytosanitary control from its border to Lithuanian ports in order to speed up the transit of Ukrainian grain. Although terminals in the Baltic Sea are an alternative, "the bulk of cargo will still go through southern ports," the minister informed.

Telus also confirmed that Poland will not lift its domestic ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain when it expires in mid-September.

The minister was outraged by the EUʼs attempts to portray Poland and the coalition as pursuing only their own interests. "We need to build real corridors of solidarity through which Ukrainian goods will go deep into Europe," he said.

Although the glut caused by a surge in imports from Ukraine earlier this year has now been eliminated, Telus expects elevators to fill quickly as prices remain low as Polish farmers harvest the 2023 harvest.