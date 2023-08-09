The military says that against the background of the successful actions of the Defense Forces, the number of casualties in Russian units has increased significantly, in particular, the number of wounded and dead in the Svatove-Kreminna area.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In total, during the last day, the Defense Forces eliminated about 820 Russian servicemen, while destroying eight tanks and 17 artillery systems.

To evacuate the wounded to Russia, medics of the 442nd District Military Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation arrived in Svatove.

From August 1 to 7, about 500 occupiers with gunshot wounds were sent from this direction to Belgorod.

To hide the real number of losses at the front, the dead Russians are sent to Rostov-on-Don.