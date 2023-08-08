Ministry of Internal Affairs: Former MP is involved in the scheme to legalize a billion hryvnias from frauds on the stock exchange

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office declared the suspicion to the participants of the scheme, which legalized more than a billion hryvnias from frauds on the stock exchange. Among the traders are a former MP of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament), professional stock market participants and individuals.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) on August 8.

The participants of the scheme legalized the income from the manipulation of the purchase and sale of bonds of the domestic state loan of Ukraine. This allowed them to receive a tax-free investment income payout. They received these illegal incomes through a controlled bank.

So far, Ruslan Demchak from Petro Poroshenkoʼs Bloc has been notified of the suspicion. In the "scheme" he received 20 million hryvnias of illegal profit. Extras face from 8 to 15 years of imprisonment.