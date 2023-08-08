The number of victims has increased after the aerial bombardment of the village of Kruhlyakivka, Kharkiv region

The number of people killed in the shelling of the village of Kruhlyakivka (Kharkiv region) has increased to three — a 45-year-old woman and two men aged 65 and 52.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

On August 7, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Kruhlyakivka in the Kharkiv region with four aerial bombs. Initially, it was reported that two people were killed, and rescuers and an investigator were injured.

Later, the number of victims increased to 7 wounded, and already in the morning, the regional prosecutorʼs office announced that 9 were wounded during the shelling of Kruhlyakivka.