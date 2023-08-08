Intelligence is testing the new Ukrainian UAV SpyGun on the front lines

Ukrainian defenders are testing the new Ukrainian-made SpyGun drone in the combat zone. The drone is designed for deep reconnaissance, if necessary, it can be used to adjust fire.

The press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense spoke in detail about him.

The complex consists of two UAVs and a ground control station.

The drone is capable of operating at a distance of up to 50 km thanks to a modern radio control system with a high level of protection against EW interference.

SpyGun is equipped with an automatic return to the take-off point, it can also glide along a selected route with the engine off to save battery power.

The flight time of the drone without landing is 120-160 minutes, the maximum flight height is 1 500 m, and the speed is 90 kmph.

At the same time, the drone is relatively inexpensive, quick to manufacture and has a simple body design. It was created by Ukrainian engineers and designers at the initiative of entrepreneur and volunteer Yuriy Holyk and tennis player, and now a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Stakhovskyi.