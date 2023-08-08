In Kakhovka, the occupiers simulate the withdrawal of troops in order to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

In Kakhovka and other settlements of the occupied Kherson region, the occupiers spread fakes about the withdrawal of troops and dismantled equipment in order to identify pro-Ukrainian residents.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

With such actions, Russian agents provoke people to speak freely and pass information about them to the occupying so-called law enforcement agencies.

They also deliberately disconnected subscribers from Russian mobile and wired Internet operators.

Earlier, Hanna Malyar reported that the Russian occupying forces are deliberately trying to exacerbate social tension in certain areas of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in order to push the local population to leave for Russia. The number of cases of rude and disrespectful treatment of people by the Russian military has increased.