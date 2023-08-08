Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has quadrupled the production of the Stugna ATGM

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has quadrupled the production of Stugna-P anti-tank missile systems, the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said on the telethon.

"In July, we produced 4 times more Stugna than in January. And we are moving further in increasing production. No matter how much we produce now, it will not be enough," Kamyshin noted.

He also added that the American Javelin ATGM is a good complex, but it is necessary to increase the production of Ukrainian samples of weapons, and later to make efforts to present them on foreign markets. Also, in Ukraine, civilian enterprises are actively reorienting themselves to the production of defense products, which is why the entire defense-industrial complex is actively growing.

Kamyshin also reported that if at the beginning of his appointment in Ukraine there were only two suppliers of 82 m and 120 mm mine casings, now their number has increased to 14 and 13, respectively. In addition, the share of the state in the defense industry is decreasing. After the war, Kamyshin says that the state should own only 20% of the defense industry, because private companies develop faster.