The National Bank of Ukraine fined Akhmetovʼs bank for violating the anti-money laundering law

In July, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) fined and issued warnings to three banks and 16 non-bank financial institutions.

The reasons were violations of legislation in the field of prevention and countermeasures against legalization (laundering) of proceeds obtained through crime, financing of terrorism, and violations of the requirements of currency legislation.

The largest fine was received by PUMB bank, whose beneficiary is Rinat Akhmetov — UAH 10.85 million.

Kristalbank was fined 51 000 hryvnias, and Concord Bank — 400 000 hryvnias, and its banking license was revoked.

Non-banking institutions were also fined: Ukr Credit Finance, Centrofinance, Alfa-Invest Group, Premium Finance, FC Magnat, FC Valta Group, FC Avers, SC Credo, Pawnshop Privat, FC Proxima, FC Business-Partner, Ukr-Trans-Capital, FC Oktava Finance, FC Stidva.