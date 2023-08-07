A mobilized man with health problems died in the Odesa region. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating this incident

A 29-year-old mobilized man named Borys, who had health problems, died in Odesa region. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said that the Specialized Military Prosecutorʼs Office of the region is investigating this incident.

The specialized prosecutorʼs office in the field of defense of the Southern region reported that the case was opened under Article 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder) and under Article 425 (official negligence) the employees of the Berezivka Military Committee of Odesa region are being investigated. In addition, the Mykolaiv specialized prosecutorʼs office also opened a case under Article 425 and is investigating a possible negligent attitude towards military service by employees of the medical service of one of the military units of the Mykolaiv region.

The local public reported the death of a local resident, Borys. The spokeswoman of the "South" Operational Command Nataliia Humenyuk said in a comment to the "Intent" publication that the territorial recruit center (TRC) received documents that the man was healthy and fit for military service from the doctors of the hospital where he underwent a medical examination.

Activist Pavlo Polamarchuk wrote that the deceased Borys Hlushak was disabled since childhood from the village of Shiryaeve, Odesa region. Palamarchuk wrote that during the night Borys felt sick, he felt nauseous, the boy had an epileptic attack during the morning formation, and he fainted. In the evening, he had another attack, and the doctors verified him dead.