In the Mykolaiv region, a woman was detained who was gathering intelligence for the Russians for a strike during Zelenskyʼs visit

In the Mykolaiv region, a woman was detained who passed intelligence data to the Russian special services for the preparation of an attack during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this on August 7.

First of all, the woman tried to establish the time and list of locations of Zelenskyʼs approximate route in the region. SBU received information about the womanʼs "activities" in advance and took care of additional security measures during the visit.

The Security Service of Ukraine continued to document the womanʼs actions in order to obtain new information about her Russian handlers. Among the other tasks of the woman was to identify the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ochakov region. The occupiers planned to use this information to prepare a new massive air strike on Mykolaiv region.

The woman was arrested red-handed during an attempt to pass intelligence to the invaders. The detainee is a resident of Ochakov, a former saleswoman in a military store on the territory of one of the military units of the region. To collect information, she traveled around the territory of the district and photographed the locations of Ukrainian objects. In addition, she tried to get the necessary information through her own connections, in particular, in the social institutions of the region. The Russian agent has already been arrested, she faces up to 12 years in prison.