Former MP Serhiy Slabenko died in battle on the Zaporizhzhia front

Former MP, ex-deputy of the Volyn Regional Council from "Motherland" Serhiy Slabenko died in battle in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front. It happened on August 4.

This was reported by the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada and the press service of the regional branch of the police force.

The body of the deceased will be delivered home today, August 7. The date and place of the farewell to the former deputy will be announced separately, noted in "Motherland".

Slabenko was originally from Lutsk, died at the age of 57 (he would have turned 58 on August 25), he was a MP of the Rada of the IV convocation (2002-2006), headed the parliamentary subcommittee on the activities of courts, the judiciary and judicial reform of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2006 to 2009, he worked as the deputy head of the attestation chamber of the Volyn qualification and disciplinary commission of the bar, and from 2015 to 2020 he was a deputy of the Volyn regional council, a member of the permanent commission on the use of property jointly owned by territorial communities of villages, towns, and cities of the region.

He is survived by his wife and two children — a daughter and a son.