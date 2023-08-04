In the Poltava region, the SBU detained an associate of Ilya Kyva. He corrected the Russian shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces near Donetsk

The security service detained a deputy of the village council of the Poltava region, who was correcting Russian shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces on the eastern front. The official was in the close circle of ex-MP from the banned OPzZH party Ilya Kyva.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

The MP received information about the location of Ukrainian troops from acquaintances who fought in the Donetsk region. He marked the information on electronic maps and published them on Facebook.

His page was actively monitored by representatives of the Russian special services, who handed over locations to the occupiers, and they fired at them.

Also, the person involved shared comments on social networks, with which he tried to discredit the command staff of the units of the Armed Forces. The officialʼs posts were used by Russian TV channels to prepare fake stories about the war in Ukraine.

The man was informed of suspicion of illegal dissemination of information about the movement of the Armed Forces (Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court decided to keep him in custody without bail. The correctional officer faces up to 8 years in prison.