Projects of modern kindergartens, schools and administrative buildings were created in Ukraine. They can be used by local self-government

In Ukraine, typical projects of kindergartens, schools, and administrative buildings have been developed. These projects can be used by local self-government bodies free of charge.

The Ministry of Reconstruction writes about this.

Reuse projects were developed within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Program — a framework loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The company "Creative Architectural Workshop A. Pashenko" (Architects Pashenko) was responsible for the creation in cooperation with Cowater International.

There are the following typical projects:

the building of the administrative services center with a total area of 443.90 m²;

buildings of preschool education institutions for 225, 150 and 75 places;

buildings of school education institutions for 1,008, 672 and 336 places.

They all include a dual-purpose underground facility with the protective properties of an anti-radiation shelter and also take into account modern requirements for safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency.

The projects must pass the state examination by the end of this summer. Then they will be published on the website of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.