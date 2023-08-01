In Dnipro, a military officer was exposed for illegal enrichment

In Dnipro, one of the military commissars was searched. The law enforcement officers started criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal enrichment (Part 1 of Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, during martial law, a Dnipro military officer registered several cars and two apartments in the city of Dnipro for his father. He also registered an enterprise for a relative, which purchased non-residential premises with a total area of about 500 square meters. The value of this property far exceeds his legitimate income.

Law enforcement officers searched the place of work and six residential addresses of the head of the regional military center and his relatives, as well as searched cars.

Currently, the issue of notifying the official of suspicion and selecting a preventive measure is being resolved.