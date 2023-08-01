The Security Service of Ukraine has declared suspicion against a Russian combatant who tortured a Ukrainian soldier in the Chernihiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine announced suspicion against Daniil Koblik, the Russian commander of the 74th separate motorized rifle brigade battalion — according to the investigation, he tortured to death a Ukrainian soldier captured in the Chernihiv region.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

The investigators established that the occupier took part in the capture of the village of Lukashivka. There, his unit captured one soldier and kidnapped three civilians. The men were imprisoned in a garage where the Russians had set up a torture chamber.

Daniil Koblik personally interrogated a military member of the Defense Forces, subjecting him to brutal torture in order to obtain information about Ukrainian troops in the Chernihiv region. When the combatant did not hear what he wanted, he shot the soldier with an automatic weapon.

Koblik also tortured three civilians (two men and one minor). He simulated their execution by firing a machine gun over their heads.

The Russian combatant was informed of suspicion under part 1, part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war). The SBU has established his whereabouts and circle of contact persons.