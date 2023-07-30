A US Air Force engineer stole classified data on 17 military facilities. The Pentagon launched an investigation

The Pentagon is investigating the leak of data on US military facilities. According to him, the Air Force engineer took government radio equipment home. According to the warrant, the stolen equipment is worth almost $90,000.

Forbes writes about it.

Law enforcement also found that the 48-year-old man had "unauthorized administrator access" to radio communications technology used by the Air Force Headquartersʼ Air Education and Training Command. The document, obtained by Forbes, says it "affects 17 DoD installations."

The suspect used Motorola software that contained the entire communications system at Arnold Air Force Base (AAFB). The amount or nature of the stolen information is not specified. Additionally, the engineer allegedly had access to communications from the FBI and various agencies in Tennessee.

According to the FBI warrant, witnesses and co-workers told investigators that the suspect “sold radios and radio equipment, worked odd hours, was arrogant, frequently lied, displayed inappropriate workplace behavior and sexual harassment, had financial problems, and possessed [Arnold Air Force Base land mobile radio] equipment”.

During the search, a flash drive containing administrative passwords and electronic system keys for the AETC radio network and radio program files of local law enforcement agencies was found in the engineerʼs possession. Another flash drive contained Motorola radio program files that, when opened, displayed a warning banner saying they were the property of the US government. The engineer has not yet been charged. The investigation is ongoing.