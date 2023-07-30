A US Air Force engineer stole classified data on 17 military facilities. The Pentagon launched an investigation

The Pentagon is investigating the leak of data on US military facilities. According to him, the Air Force engineer took government radio equipment home. According to the warrant, the stolen equipment is worth almost $90,000.
Forbes writes about it.
Law enforcement also found that the 48-year-old man had "unauthorized administrator access" to radio communications technology used by the Air Force Headquartersʼ Air Education and Training Command. The document, obtained by Forbes, says it "affects 17 DoD installations."
The suspect used Motorola software that contained the entire communications system at Arnold Air Force Base (AAFB). The amount or nature of the stolen information is not specified. Additionally, the engineer allegedly had access to communications from the FBI and various agencies in Tennessee.
According to the FBI warrant, witnesses and co-workers told investigators that the suspect “sold radios and radio equipment, worked odd hours, was arrogant, frequently lied, displayed inappropriate workplace behavior and sexual harassment, had financial problems, and possessed [Arnold Air Force Base land mobile radio] equipment”.
During the search, a flash drive containing administrative passwords and electronic system keys for the AETC radio network and radio program files of local law enforcement agencies was found in the engineerʼs possession. Another flash drive contained Motorola radio program files that, when opened, displayed a warning banner saying they were the property of the US government. The engineer has not yet been charged. The investigation is ongoing.
- On April 6, it became known that classified military documents related to the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia were published on social networks (Twitter and Telegram), and on April 7, it became known that a second batch of secret documents of the American authorities was published online.
- On April 13, the FBI arrested a suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon data — 21-year-old National Guardsman of the US Air Force, Jack Teixeira.
- On June 16, Teixeira was indicted on six counts. He faces up to 60 years in prison. The US Department of Defense planned to improve security measures to prevent similar incidents.