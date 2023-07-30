General Staff: During the day, the Defense Forces destroyed 480 Russians and 68 units of their military equipment

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 480 soldiers, 14 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 9 artillery systems and an air defense system. In total, 245,700 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

Yesterday, the Russian army unsuccessfully advanced on the outskirts of Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka, and Nevske in the Luhansk region, as well as near Verkhnokamyanske, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

Defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive on the outskirts of Maryinka and advance in the south, in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk.

During the day of July 29, Ukrainian aviation struck the concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment of the enemy nine times. Also, Ukrainian defenders intercepted four reconnaissance drones of operational-tactical level.

Missile and artillery forces hit the artillery system on the firing position, the ammunition depot and the radio-electronic warfare station.