Defense forces shot down eight drones over Ukraine

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with four Shahed drones. All of them were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses. Four reconnaissance UAVs were also shot down.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

All attack drones were destroyed over the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that two Shahed were flying to Kryvy Rih district. They were shot down by fighters from the Southern Air Command.

Debris fell on the territory of a private agricultural company. A fire broke out, it has already been extinguished. Damaged warehouse.