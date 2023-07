Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia with a rocket. It hit an open area, but there were people there.

The secretary of the city council, Anatoliy Kurtev, reported the death of a man and a woman, as well as the wounding of one woman.

The blast wave knocked out windows in high-rise buildings, damaged the buildings of an educational institution and a supermarket.

The city councilʼs tent is set up on the spot, psychologists, volunteers and relevant services start working.