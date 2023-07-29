IAEA: The fifth power unit of the Zaporizhzhya NPP was put into a “cold shutdown”

The fifth power unit of the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was put into "cold shutdown" mode, after the fourth power unit was put into "hot shutdown".

This is stated in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose inspectors are at the ZNPP.

It is stated that it was decided to cool down the fifth reactor “in order to carry out maintenance activities at unit 5 that are only possible in cold shutdown”.

This happened three days after the fourth power unit was transferred from cold to hot shutdown. Now steam from the fourth power unit is used for wastewater treatment. Other reactors are in "cold shutdown" mode.

The IAEA says that the organizationʼs experts suggested installing an external steam boiler at the ZNPP in order to put all power units into cold shutdown mode, but the Russian administration apparently did not go for it. They also checked the condition of the fifth power unit after its cooling — the equipment is in normal condition.

Regarding mines, the organizationʼs experts did not find any mines or explosives inside the power unit. However, mines still remain around the perimeter of the station. Also, the occupiers do not allow experts on the roofs of power units, where, according to Ukrainian intelligence, there may be explosives.