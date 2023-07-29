The Ukrainian fencing team together with Kharlan reached the quarterfinals of the World Championship

The womenʼs fencing team of Ukraine reached the quarterfinals of the team tournament at the World Championship in Milan. The Ukrainian team, consisting of Alina Komaschuk, Olena Kravetska, Yulia Bakastova and Olha Kharlan, defeated rivals from Uzbekistan and Italy.

This was announced by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Vadym Gutsait.

Ukraine reached the quarterfinals thanks to two victories in the first rounds. Ukrainian female fencers beat Uzbekistan (45:27), and then knocked out Italy (45:33), which was considered one of the favorites of the tournament.

On July 30, Ukraine will compete with the USA team for a place in the semifinals of the tournament.