The IOC granted Olha Kharlan automatic qualification for the 2024 Olympics

The leader of the Ukrainian fencing team, Olha Kharlan, received automatic qualification from the International Olympic Committee for the 2024 Olympics.

This was announced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Vadym Gutsait, referring to the IOCʼs letter to the fencer.

The letter states that the International Olympic Committee supports Olha Kharlan and allocates her a quota for the Olympics due to the fact that she did not have the opportunity to win it at the World Championships.

Gutsait also noted that the ministry is working on removing Kharlanʼs "black card."