An explosion occurred in Taganrog, Russia — the Kremlin accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack

A powerful explosion occurred in the center of the Russian city of Taganrog, Rostov region.

The governor of the region Vasyl Golubev first stated that a rocket had probably exploded in the city, and then the Ministry of Defense of Russia blamed Ukraine for everything, saying that the fragments of a downed S-200 anti-aircraft missile, converted into a shock version of the anti-aircraft missile complex, had fallen in the city.

According to the governor, there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, but 15 people were injured.

The epicenter of the explosion fell on the territory of the Taganrog Art Museum. The museum wall, roof, garages and outbuildings were destroyed. The frames in the windows and balconies of the neighboring apartment building, where rescuers are working, were shattered. At the site of the explosion, a 5-meter-long crater was formed.