The spelling of the Crimean Tatar language will be created in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the spelling of the Crimean Tatar language will be developed using the alphabet of this language based on Latin graphics. This is the order of the Government, writes the Ministry of Reintegration.

The State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience and the Ministry of Education and Science were tasked with developing a new spelling.

The scientific work will be carried out with the participation of the O. O. Potebny Institute of Linguistics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, as well as the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People.