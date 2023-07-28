The spelling of the Crimean Tatar language will be created in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the spelling of the Crimean Tatar language will be developed using the alphabet of this language based on Latin graphics. This is the order of the Government, writes the Ministry of Reintegration.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience and the Ministry of Education and Science were tasked with developing a new spelling.
The scientific work will be carried out with the participation of the O. O. Potebny Institute of Linguistics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, as well as the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People.
- On April 7, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Crimean Tatar language development project. It provides for the creation of legislative, institutional, financial and information support to expand the scope of the language, encourage Ukrainian citizens to study it and popularize it.
- In 2020, the Ministry of Reintegration asked Google to include the Crimean Tatar language in the Google Translate service.