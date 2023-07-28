Qatar allocates $100 million to Ukraine to overcome the humanitarian crisis

The Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani informed about the allocation of $100 million to Ukraine to overcome the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and $20 million to provide food to African countries.

He stated this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv.

"Our state governor is ready to allocate money and has already allocated $100 million to overcome the ongoing crisis. It is assumed that the money can be spent on rebuilding the destroyed infrastructure and providing drinking water to people in the affected regions," he noted.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked his colleague for the humanitarian support and clarified that the money will also be directed to recovery in the fields of medical care and education, humanitarian demining and other humanitarian projects.

Also, the government official announced that Qatar allocates $20 million as part of a new agreement, under which African countries will be able to get the necessary amount of food.