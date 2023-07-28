In Dnipro, four police officers were informed of suspicions of concealing a crime. The head of the unit was detained

In one of the district police departments of Dnipro, four policemen were charged with suspicion: the head of the unit, two deputies and an operative. They are accused of "covering up" a criminal group and concealing a crime, searches are ongoing in the unit.

This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

According to the investigation, in March 2022, a group of criminals abducted a couple in Dnipro, tortured them, forced them to pay a ransom, and later — to pay a monthly tribute. These people pretended to be Territorial Defence Forces soldiers.

Neighbors of the victims reported to the police. The victims were invited to the district office, and there they encountered their extortionists, who were already detained. The perpetrators were "resolving" issues with police officers in the corridor. The executioners were released for $20 000, but the proceedings were not registered.

So far, the law enforcement officers have announced suspicions to the police, and the head of the station and all members of the gang have been detained.