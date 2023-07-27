The IOC reacted to the disqualification of Olha Kharlan because of the Russian sportswoman

After the disqualification of Ukrainian Olha Kharlan at the World Fencing Championships, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) called on sports federations to "show delicacy" in competitions between Ukrainian and Russian athletes.
"We encourage international federations to handle situations involving Ukrainian and individual neutral athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity. We continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes," said the spokesman of the IOC to France-Presse.
- On July 27, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) disqualified Ukrainian Olha Kharlan after she refused to shake the hand of Russian fencer Anna Smirnova, who was performing in a "neutral" status.
- The IOC has not yet made a final decision regarding the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Russia and Belarus did not receive invitations (this makes it impossible for them to participate in team sports such as basketball or football). But the IOC can still decide on the admission of individual Russian or Belarusian athletes if they will perform without a flag in a neutral status. This leaves the possibility of a potential change of opinion in Ukraine regarding the boycott of the competition.