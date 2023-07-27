With the support of Japan, Ukraine received $1.5 billion from the World Bank

Ukraine received $1.5 billion in preferential financing, which is provided under the guarantee of the Japanese government through the mechanism of the Trust Fund of the World Bank. The funds have already been credited to the state budget of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

These funds will be used to restore the economy and strengthen the social protection of the population.

" I am grateful for the unceasing support of Ukraine to the Government of Japan during its presidency of the G7, as well as to the World Bank team," noted Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has received over $581 million in concessional funding from the Japanese government through the Japan International Development Agency (JICA).

This year, the Japanese government is expected to provide another $2 billion in direct budget support through the World Bankʼs Trust Fund.