Ukraine will receive a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank under Japanese guarantees

Ukraine will receive a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank under the guarantee of the Japanese government.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The relevant agreement was signed by the World Bank and the Ministry of Finance. The funds will be used to strengthen social protection, provide assistance to people during the war and to restore the economy.

He added that, in general, the World Bank group together with its partners have already mobilized $34 billion to help Ukraine. Of this, more than $22 billion has gone to the budget.