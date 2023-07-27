“Schemes” found a judge with Russian citizenship in Donetsk region. She filed a defamation claim

The prosecutorʼs office opened criminal proceedings due to the possible interference of journalists in the activities of the judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court Lyudmila Arestova. Earlier, "Schemes" journalists found her Russian citizenship.
This is reported by "Radio Liberty".
Arestova sent a statement to the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office about "interference in the administration of justice with the aim of discrediting it." She also noted that the author of the article "actively cooperates with the aggressor country during the war with the Russian Federation", "transfers collected information to the special services of the Russian Federation" and "carries out illegal surveillance".
- Earlier, "Schemes" learned that the judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court Lyudmila Arestova is a Russian citizen. Arestova received a Russian passport in 2014 on the basis of the so-called treaty on the accession of Crimea to the Russian Federation. The Russian tax office found her individual tax number of a taxpayer in Russia. In May 2014, Judge Arestova flew to Moscow, and during 2018-2022 she spent more than 250 days in occupied Crimea.