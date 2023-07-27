“Schemes” found a judge with Russian citizenship in Donetsk region. She filed a defamation claim

The prosecutorʼs office opened criminal proceedings due to the possible interference of journalists in the activities of the judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court Lyudmila Arestova. Earlier, "Schemes" journalists found her Russian citizenship.

This is reported by "Radio Liberty".

СХЕМИ / Радіо свобода

Arestova sent a statement to the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office about "interference in the administration of justice with the aim of discrediting it." She also noted that the author of the article "actively cooperates with the aggressor country during the war with the Russian Federation", "transfers collected information to the special services of the Russian Federation" and "carries out illegal surveillance".